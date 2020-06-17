Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $3.93 Million in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Douglas Emmett comprises about 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.07% of Douglas Emmett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.32 per share, with a total value of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,341,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,999,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DEI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.25. 47,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,907. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

