Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Amgen by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 112,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Amgen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,460,000 after purchasing an additional 295,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.81.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.68 and a 200-day moving average of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

