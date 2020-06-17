Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.74.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.50. 22,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,164. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.