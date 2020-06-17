Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,657,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,220,605. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.14. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $243.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,426.82 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.14.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $1,400,860.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 890,652 shares of company stock valued at $157,749,590. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

