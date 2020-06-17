Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 242,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. SB One Bancorp makes up about 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 2.58% of SB One Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 94.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,104.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBBX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBBX shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

