Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 43.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 2,500.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 212,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cerner by 37.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 347,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $3,408,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 138,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,203. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $285,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $193,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 11,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $830,275.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

