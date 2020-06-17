Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 10,926 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,667 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,897,000 after purchasing an additional 576,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TransUnion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,432,000 after purchasing an additional 81,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 195,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. 32,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,408. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $393,527.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,825.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,208 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,146. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.