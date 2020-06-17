Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 3,326 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,479 shares of company stock worth $977,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $91.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.65. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.05.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

