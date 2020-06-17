Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 675 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.25. 58,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.29 and its 200-day moving average is $281.30. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $428.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $404.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.33.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.39, for a total transaction of $1,895,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,799 shares of company stock worth $20,966,511 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

