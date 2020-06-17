Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 257,600 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,567,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2,736.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 535,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,658,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.94. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

