Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 209.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 77,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 556,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.11. 94,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,160. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

