Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,113 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after purchasing an additional 487,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $548,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.38. 33,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.20.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

