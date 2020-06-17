Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 108,286 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,286 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $4,443,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Zendesk by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,812 shares of company stock worth $10,269,633 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. 52,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

