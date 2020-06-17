Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,038 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after buying an additional 146,890 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP traded up $11.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.36. 1,818,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.91 and a beta of 1.53. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $844.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $733.26 and a 200-day moving average of $513.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $733.00 to $843.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $656.69.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

