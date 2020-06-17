Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 8,767 Shares of PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. PB Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 4.05% of PB Bancorp worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBBI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ PBBI remained flat at $$15.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,160. PB Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

PB Bancorp Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

