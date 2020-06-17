Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth $15,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 625,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

NYSE STT traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. 130,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,602. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.66. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

