Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 373,100 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 342.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $127,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.19.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $359.83. The stock had a trading volume of 777,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.65 and a 52 week high of $380.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,725 shares of company stock worth $45,466,318. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

