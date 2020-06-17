Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,017,200 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $170,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.43.

COST traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $300.57. 2,086,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,372. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $260.43 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

