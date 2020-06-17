United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 235,492 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.4% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $406,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,407,000.

IVV traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $306.89. 6,281,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

