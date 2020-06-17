United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,691,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $158.44.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

