UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,374 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.55. 1,749,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average of $281.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.