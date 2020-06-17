VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.80

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.80 and traded as high as $27.36. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period.

