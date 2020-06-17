Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Hall Kathryn A.

Hall Kathryn A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hall Kathryn A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,913,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,475,000 after buying an additional 175,752 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,306,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,258,000 after buying an additional 623,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,410. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

