Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Stake Boosted by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,941. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

