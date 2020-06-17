Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.20. The stock had a trading volume of 564,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $286.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

