Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1,751.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

KO traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,130,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

