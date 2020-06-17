Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.18 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,591 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,198,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $251.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

