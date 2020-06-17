Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,990,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $304.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

