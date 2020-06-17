Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,649 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,153,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,279,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $190.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

