Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up approximately 1.3% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

LLY traded up $22.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.71. 939,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,975,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 881,320 shares of company stock worth $129,480,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

