Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,809,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,321. The stock has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $174.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

