VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 71.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,895 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 1.4% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $36,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 15,168,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,769. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.