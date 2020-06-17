Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,091,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,739,962 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.36% of Vipshop worth $143,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vipshop by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,684,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,470,000 after purchasing an additional 657,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 124.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,743,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,235 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,727,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 6.9% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,684,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,560,000 after purchasing an additional 368,876 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,776. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

