Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Two Sigma Advisers LP’s 4th Largest Position

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,125,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 461,600 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $342,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 267,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Shares of V traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.64. The stock had a trading volume of 621,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,409,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

