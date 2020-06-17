Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Lessened by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.35. The firm has a market cap of $372.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

