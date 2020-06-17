Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
Shares of IAE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,538. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd
