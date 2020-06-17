Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of IAE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,538. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

