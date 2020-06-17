Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.
IGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile
