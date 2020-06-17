Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of Wake Forest Bancshares stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318. Wake Forest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

