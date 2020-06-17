Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.44. 12,537,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,532,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $212.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

