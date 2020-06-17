Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.21.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $249.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,605. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.