Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 62,451 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,451 shares during the period. Boston Properties makes up about 1.1% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.20% of Boston Properties worth $28,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,004. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

