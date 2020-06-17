Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 75,542 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,542 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of Dover worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dover by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays cut their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of DOV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 874,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

