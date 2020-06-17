Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 539,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,713,000. Welltower accounts for 1.0% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $323,527,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 104.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,708,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,538 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Welltower by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.02. 133,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

