Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 317,000 Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 317,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,330,770. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. 226,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.52. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.97.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.