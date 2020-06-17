Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 573,558 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 378.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573,558 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NortonLifeLock worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 291,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 184,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,411,339. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

