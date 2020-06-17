Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,725 shares of company stock valued at $45,466,318. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $369.44. 9,844,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,536,776. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $143.65 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.