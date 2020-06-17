Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 313,228 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.61% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Dale H. Taysom acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at $327,157.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $80,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.