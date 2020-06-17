Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $16.85 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64,899 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $1,521,173.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,406,948.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,330 shares of company stock valued at $69,029,910 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.40. 4,287,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,673. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,007.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

