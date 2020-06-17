Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 148.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises about 1.3% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 2.64% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $34,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

IIPR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.25. 382,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $139.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.32%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

