Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Invests $14.38 Million in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 288,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Realty Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 570,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

O stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. 2,774,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

